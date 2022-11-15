EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to terminate Jeffrey Steven Clay’s contract with the district.

Clay, age 50, from Anthony, New Mexico, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 on one count each of kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity and was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

According to court records, Clay allegedly offered a ride to an unidentified female, and then took her back to his house in New Mexico instead of where she had asked to go. He then tried to kiss the victim and when she refused he allegedly struck her, handcuffed and assaulted her.

Clay was employed as the executive director of analytics, strategy, and assessment and public education information management systems for EPISD. Previously, he worked for EPISD in various roles including as a school principal at MacArthur Intermediate School.

According to a news article from 2006 by the El Paso Times, Clay was arrested while he was the principal of MacArthur Intermediate School for allegedly offering money to an undercover police officer who was posing as a prostitute.

According to the El Paso Times, 2006 prostitution case against him was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

After the case was dropped, the El Paso Times reported that Clay was placed on administrative leave and was given a position not on a campus.

Ross Moore, the president of the El Paso American Federation of Teachers, was hoping for the termination of Clay, saying he was a teacher back when Clay was arrested in 2006.

“That he’s terminated like he should have been 15 years ago,” Moore said. Moore added, “My big question is how many people are still here that rally around and protected him over these years and why are they still here.”

The president of the El Paso Teachers Association Norma De La Rosa also voiced the need for Clay’s termination.

“It’s been a constant, you know, that there have been allegations that have come out and he moved from where he was as a principal to a Central Office position. You know the fact that they’re very serious allegations,” De La Rosa said.