EPISD uses escape rooms to prep students for new year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District utilized escape rooms to challenge some of its incoming students on Wednesday.

Soon-to-be freshman at Silva Health Magnet got the chance to bond with one another ahead of the new school year while maneuvering a series of health-related escape rooms on campus.

At the end of the mission, the students were presented with certificates, special cards, and stethoscope pins.

“The escape rooms were really cool,” freshman Emily Morales told EPISD in a story published on its website. “I loved interacting and communicating with people. I think I’ve made a few friends out of it.”

