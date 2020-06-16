Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths, 37 new cases

EPISD Trustees vote to begin renaming process for Robert E. Lee Elementary

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District board members voted to begin the process to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School, Tuesday.

Controversial monuments are being removed across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

El Paso Independent School District trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos shared on a Facebook post on Tuesday, “EPISD Trustees voted 5-1 to begin the process to rename Robert E. Lee ES”

Robert E. Lee was a commander of the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

The board had previously discussed renaming the school back in 2017, however the change never came.

As previously reported, petitions have been signed by community members to push for the schools renaming.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update as more information becomes available.

