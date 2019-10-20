EPISD Trustees hold school zone safety town hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two EPISD Board Trustees, parents, and community members are putting ideas on the table when it comes to resolving school zone safety issues.

Members of the EPISD Board, Freddy Klayel-Avalos and Daniel Call, hosted a safety town hall Saturday at Whole Foods. The pair who represent Franklin and Coronado learning communities, joined with other local leaders to listen and discuss their constituents’ concerns when it comes to school safety concerns following the death of Roberts Elementary first-grader Alexa Barrera.

The packed room included parents and community leaders who discussed concerns over distracted driving, speeding, and lack of police presence.

“Despite the fact that many people jump on the idea that perhaps more police would solve the issue, we did have a parent here express that statistically there are studies that that’s not what solves the issue. Community involvement solves the issue. Parent involvement solves the issues,” said EPISD parent Cemeli De Aztlan.

Parent and community evolvement are also a goal of Klayel-Avalos and Call, who are working toward bringing a Fall Festival to Roberts Elementary to increase parental involvement. The pair are currently holding a GoFundMe to help fundraise for the event.

The event was briefly interrupted when EPISD District 4 Trustee Diane Dye arrived at the meeting unannounced. Dye, who represents the Irvin area, was the fourth school board trustee to arrive, constituting a quorum.

Dye insisted that EPISD staff were aware of her attendance and stated that she had a right to be at the town hall.

After consulting with district attorneys, and Dye’s refusal to leave, newly-elected Austin-area trustee Josh Acevedo volunteered to leave the town hall in order to avoid violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Klayel-Avalos and Call are encouraging the public to attend the next Westside community meeting on November 12 hosted by Peter Svarzbein in order to allow City leaders, City staff and school leaders to collaborate on safety solutions.