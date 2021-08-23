EPISD to the cut ribbons on pair of multi-million dollar campuses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s biggest school district is set to cut the ribbons on a pair of multi-million dollar campuses.

EPISD’s renovated Gen. Douglas MacArthur PK-8 School in East El Paso and the new Coach Archie Duran Elementary School in Northeast El Paso are both 2016 bond projects.

The ribbon-cutting for the $18.4 million MacArthur campus (which consolidates MacArthur Intermediate and Bonham Elementary schools) is set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Duran Elementary, which cost $28.3 million and consolidates Dowell, Schuster, and Crosby elementary schools, will have its ribbon cut on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Duran Elementary is named after late Irvin High School track coach Archie Duran who was killed in a team bus crash in 2017.