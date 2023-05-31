EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District will be offering all children in the community ages one through 18 free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.

Breakfast and lunch will be free as part of the Seamless Summer Option meal program which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday starting on June 12 through July 7 for elementary, pre-K-8, and high schools. Middle schools will be serving from June 12 through June 30.

Children ages one through 18 can eat at any participating site. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following sites: