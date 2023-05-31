EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District will be offering all children in the community ages one through 18 free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.
Breakfast and lunch will be free as part of the Seamless Summer Option meal program which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday starting on June 12 through July 7 for elementary, pre-K-8, and high schools. Middle schools will be serving from June 12 through June 30.
Children ages one through 18 can eat at any participating site. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following sites:
- Clendenin Elementary, 2701 Harrison Ave. 79930
- Duran Elementary, 5249 Bastille 79924
- Dr. Green Elementary, 5430 Buckley. 79912
- Hart Elementary, 1110 South Park St. 79901
- Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo Goodman 79912
- Logan Elementary, 3200 Ellerthorpe Ave. 79904
- Mesita Elementary, 3307 North Stanton. 79902
- Newman Elementary, 10275 Alcan St. 79924
- Rivera Elementary, 6445 Escondido Dr. 79912
- Tippin Elementary, 6541 Bear Ridge 79912
- Travis Elementary, 5000 North Stevens St. 79930
- Tom Lea Elementary, 4851 Marcus Uribe Dr. 79934
- Bobby Joe Hill PK-8, 4860 Tropicana 79924
- Don Haskins PK-8, 500 Mulberry Ave. 79932
- MacArthur PK-8, 8101 Whitus Dr. 79925
- Murphree PK-8, 499 Cabaret 79912
- Tinajero PK-8, 301 Lisbon 79905
- Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy Dr. 79912
- Canyon Hills Middle, 8930 Eclipse St. 79904
- Charles Middle, 4909 Trojan Dr. 79924
- Magoffin Middle, 4931 Hercules Ave. 79904
- Navarrete Middle, 3501 Hayes 79930
- Richardson Middle, 11350 Loma Franklin Dr. 79934
- Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle Dr. 79902
- YWA, 2231 Arizona Ave. 79930
- Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley Dr. 79924
- Austin High, 3500 Memphis Ave. 79930
- Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial St. 79905
- Burges High, 7800 Edgemere Blvd. 79925
- Chapin High, 7000 Dyer St. 79904
- Coronado High, 100 Champions Pl 79912
- El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster Ave. 79902
- Franklin High, 900 N. Resler Dr. 79912
- Irvin High, 5400 Sanders Ave. 79924
- Jefferson High, 4700 Alameda 79905