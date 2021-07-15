EPISD to offer all students free breakfast, lunch during upcoming school year

EL PASO, Texas — On Thursday, the El Paso Independent School District announced that all students in the district will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost for the entire 2021-22 school year, regardless of income.



It’s all thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



“This gives us a great opportunity to make healthy, delicious meals available to more students in El

Paso,” said Laura Duran, EPISD’s Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “We know parents have

a lot on their minds and we’re glad that meals are no longer something they have to worry about.”



EPISD will not require parents to fill out a free and reduced-priced meals application for this school

year to make meals accessible to students.



As per state requirements, all students will transition to in-person instruction on Aug. 2. The district will cease curbside meal distribution and return to traditional cafeteria service at all campuses.

To view weekly menus and get the latest EPISD Food & Nutrition Services, visit https://www.episd.org/domain/185.



