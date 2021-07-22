EPISD to host another meeting over safe reopening of schools on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parents in the El Paso Independent School District will have another opportunity to learn more about the reopening of schools and the start of in-person instruction for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
A panel of EPISD administrators will host a live session and discuss the plans for the safe reopening of schools and answer questions posted by parents along with community members.
The meeting will be streamed live via YouTube at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28. To watch, click here: https://youtu.be/szLS3wCD6EQ.
The meeting will also be available through livestream at www.episd.org/live. Those viewing the meeting this way may submit questions by emailing info@episd.org.
Parents who wish to submit questions in advance may do so at info@episd.org. For more information on the safe reopening of schools, visit www.episd.org/Page/11606.
The meetings will have American Sign Language interpretation available.
