EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District plans to have two virtual meetings with parents to discuss and receive input on the safe reopening of schools for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.
Officials said the meetings will also discuss EPISD’s efforts to reverse pandemic-related student learning loss.
The meetings will be conducted via Zoom on Tuesday, July 13, at noon and 5:30 p.m.
To access the noon meeting, visit: https://episdorg.zoom.us/j/86913577581pwd=cW1vMjA5d0pVVW5uTmlUUUZHemI3dz09 or dial 1 346 248 7799 (Meeting ID 869 1357 7581).
To access the 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit: https://episdorg.zoom.us/j/86913577581pwd=cW1vMjA5d0pVVW5uTmlUUUZHemI3dz09 or dial 1 346 248
7799 (Meeting ID 869 1357 7581).
Officials said meetings will be conducted in English and Spanish. American Sign Language interpretation
also will be available.
EPISD to hold virtual meetings with community over safe return to schools
