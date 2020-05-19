EPISD to give teachers, employees 2 percent salary increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Despite facing funding uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a 2 percent salary increase for all teachers and employees in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The annual budget for the next school cycle was approved Tuesday and includes a compensation package that adds nearly $10 million in salary increases. The starting teacher salary at EPISD is now $52,750, a release said.

Trustees also approved the potential distribution of a one-time $500 stipend for all eligible District employees at the end of the 2020-2021 school year if funds are available.

“While we recognize that the financial outlook for the country is unclear given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also know that in EPISD we are able to realize this type of compensation package because of the hard work of our employees and the fiscal prudency of our administration,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera.

“The budget the Board of Trustees approved gives us the allowance to adjust as we continue to live through these uncertain times,” he added. “However, it also allows us to adequately compensate the employees who have gone above and beyond in serving our students during the pandemic.”

According to a release, EPISD employees on step schedules such as librarians and teachers will receive a general 2 percent increase from their current salaries. All other employees in the district will receive a 2 percent increase from their salary midpoint.

Other approved items approved under the compensation plan include increases to stipends for teachers with master’s degree as well as bilingual and special education certifications.