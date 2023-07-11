EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District has a new districtwide celebration to mark the new school year.

The El Paso ISD Fiesta will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the 10 high schools in the district.

The goal of the El Paso ISD Fiesta is to “foster a stronger connection between district campuses and the communities they serve,” according to a news release.



Each high school will host a community event for their respective feeder patterns. “This localized approach ensures that families and community members can actively engage with their neighborhood campuses, building personal connections that foster a sense of pride and unity,” according the district.

“We are excited to launch El Paso ISD Fiesta, an event to showcase our spirited school culture and build lasting connections,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “By hosting these events within our communities, we aim to establish stronger links between our campuses and the families we serve. El Paso ISD Fiesta will provide a more personalized and meaningful experience for our students and parents.”

