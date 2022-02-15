EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District Superintendent will no longer have to wait for a school board meeting to make a decision regarding COVID-19 rules and procedures, including the mask expectation.

The School Board voted to transfer the decision making to the superintendent during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The mask expectation remains in place for all people on EPISD campuses, with an opt-out for those who do not want, or cannot wear a mask on campus.

“As of this morning we had about 2,000 students that had opted out of it, out of 50,000,” said Gustavo Reveles a spokesperson for EPISD.

One COVID-19 related change made at the meeting was that the student non-essential travel restrictions have now been lifted. Meaning students can now travel for school related actives.

“Given the health conditions in the region were happy and confident that, that’s a safe options for students at this point,” said Reveles.

EPISD officials say COVID-19 cases in the district have dropped and continue to trend downward with 20 cases or less being reported each day in the districts COVID-19 tracker.

During the school board meeting on Tuesday both City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza and Dr.. Ogechika Alozie the CEO of Sunset ID Care spoke about COVID-19.

“Were in a very positive trend we expect to continue to see these numbers decline which is very good indicator of what will be happening in the spring and the summer. But none the less we are not out of the woods yet and that’s what dashboard indicates is that we are in stage two which still the levels that were seeing are high and we are seeing higher than the rest of the state in Texas and higher than the US but again the trend that we are seeing is very favorable and we expect to continue to see that,” said Ocaranza.

“We expected it to go very high very quickly and to drop very quickly and that’s exactly what we’ve seen,” said Alozie.

