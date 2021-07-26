EPISD teachers return to campus ahead of in-person fall semester

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Teachers in the El Paso Independent School District returned to campus Monday ahead of the fall semester.

Many of the high school educators were greeted by music and cheering students. According to the EPISD Facebook page, the teachers will use the next week to plan, train, and prep for the 2021-22 school year.

In-person classes are set to begin at EPISD on Monday, August 2.

As KTSM has reported, masks will not be required for students and staff at the directive of Governor Greg Abbott.

