EPISD summer meal distribution to begin Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) will continue to provide free takehome breakfast and lunch to any children ages 1 to 18 during the summer.

According to EPISD, participating families will continue to receive take-home meals from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for children regardless of their enrollment status with the district.

Summer meal distributions will end on Aug. 7, the Friday before the scheduled start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Starting on Monday, the number of distribution sites during the summer will be reduced to 40.

According to a release, the same meal pick-up procedures that have been used for distribution during the pandemic closures will be used during the summer. The verification cards being used by the District for those campuses that will no longer serve meals schools that will no longer serve meals will be honored at nearby sites.

The 40 distribution sites are: