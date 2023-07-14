EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Fine Arts program presented its 38th annual summer musical Grease at Bowie High School on Wednesday, July 13.

The musical will continue this week with performances each night through Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. located at the Bowie High School auditorium. Students and teachers from El Paso ISD will take part in the annual musical.

Performances are free and open to the public.

“We bring the best of what El Paso ISD Fine Arts has to offer with all facets of art, dance, music, and theater into one amazing musical production to share with the community, performed by the most talented students and student musicians,” said Director of Fine Arts, Phillip Barraza.