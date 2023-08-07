EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s the start of a new school year at El Paso Independent School District, which means new campus leaders, initiatives, and programs.

Diana Sayavedra, EPISD Superintendent, announced a new Montessori program, personalized curriculum, and extended learning. Empowering students in a new elective called Kickstart Kids for 6th to 8th graders at Navarette Middle School and Murphree PK-8 .

“It really provides them an opportunity to become involved in school and so it’s an expanded opportunity as an elective for those two schools. As things go well over the course of the year, then we’ll consider in expanding that to other schools in the future,” said Sayavedra.

The Martial Arts program will build discipline and respect through the course by certified black belt instructors at no cost. As for students as young as 3-years-old, they will have an extended day option for parents.

However, those who do not qualify will have the option to pay $275 per month for tuition. Providing parents support after school hours. As for pre-kindergarten 4-year-olds, the amount will remain at no cost.

“The sooner that we can invest in literacy in numeracy development, the better we set up students for success. So that is our goal in El Paso ISD, based on our strategic blueprint. To fully focus on whole child development and academic excellence on literacy.”

EPISD focuses on giving the community the best education in the Sun City, adding that the military community is a top priority. Which is why EPISD is in its early stages of planning to build a new building with the Department of Defense Education Activity system.

“We shared the information with the board. The board just approved the provision for us to continue to move forward and submit a formal application to the department of defense. So, we initiated the timeline and we’re hopeful that our application will be accepted. So, that we can provide a brand-new facility for the children of Fort Bliss Elementary,” Sayavedra said.

Telling KTSM it will be ready by 2025, but in the meantime, EPISD will continue to include military families with community listening sessions for the next year.

Although the Sun City has a large Latin population, EPISD has welcomed four teachers from Spain.

“In an effort to really feel that void in our school district and continue to deliver high quality learning experiences in the dual language classroom. We’ve expanded our recruitment efforts to Spain and so this year we worked very closely with Region 13 and Texas Education Agency.”

Welcoming Pilar Felis Garu, Laura Aparicio Garcia, Maria Angeles Gonzalez and Maria Melodi Flores Fernandez.

To learn more about the new school year with EPISD, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.