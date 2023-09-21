EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police is investigating an incident involving a suspect impersonating a law enforcement officer Thursday, Sept. 21 at La Union Drafthouse on Sunland Park, according to the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD).

EPISD says initial reports indicate that a suspect individual was impersonating a law enforcement officer and flashing lights.

One of the individuals flashed by the suspect was an off duty EPISD police officer, who alerted EPPD of the suspect.

There is no information about any arrests made.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.