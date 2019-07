EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The chief of police for El Paso’s largest school district has been placed on paid administrative leave, EPISD officials confirmed to KTSM on Thursday.

According to a district spokesperson, Victor Araiza was placed on leave “for a few months.”

EPISD did not specify the reason behind the placement, saying it’s a “personnel matter” working its way through the HR process.

According to the district, Harry Kirk has been named Interim Police Chief.