EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso ISD named Patricia Lira as the new principal of Lamar Elementary School on Wednesday, April 19.

EPISD says Lira previously worked as an assistant principal at Lamar Elementary School since 2015 where she was also reportedly a science coach. Lira was also a counselor at Clendenin Elementary School and a teacher at Douglass Elementary School before working at Lamar.

EPISD adds Lira has a master’s degree in educational administration, educational psychology and instructional specialist. She also has a Bachelor of Education in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in early childhood from the University of Texas at El Paso.