EPISD mom trades Mother’s Day gift for kids in community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One local mother traded in her Mother’s Day gift for something that would benefit the children in her community.

Jenny Solo, a mother of two, took action after noticing students from Brown Middle School were waiting for the bus alongside a broken rock wall.

“I come out here and I water the plants in the morning and suddenly this year I saw a couple of parents and kids just sitting on my wall and it’s basically collapsing,” Solo said.

Rafael, Solo’s husband, along with their son Ryder got to work and built two cinder block benches on Mother’s Day, a gesture that now fills the Solo family’s heart.

Solo said the best gift is seeing those kids feel special and safe.

“They should have a place to rest, and you know I have a child too. I mean he doesn’t go to this school, but I would want the same courtesy for him,” Solo said. “I’m so happy that the community reacted the way they did, and hopefully it inspired other people who also have bus stops in front of their homes to make the kids feel special. I mean we’ve had a really hard year.”

