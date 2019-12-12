EPISD looking for crossing guard volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is looking for more volunteers to help children cross the street to get to school.

On Wednesday morning, the district held a crossing guard training at Oran Roberts Elementary; the school where seven-year-old Alexa Barrera was hit and killed by a truck while walking to school back on October 9th.

The training was for anyone interested in volunteering. They say they offer several trainings per year at different locations.

In EPISD, there are some paid cross guards, but they rely on volunteers as well.

“Depending on the school, schools manage their own budgets some will hire or do additional duty, but for the most part it’s parents and teachers who want to make sure it’s a safe environment in the school,” said Gustavo Reveles a spokesperson for EPISD.

Socorro ISD has five paid crossing guards at every school because they say it’s hard to find volunteers willing to come three different times during the day.

“Because of the hours and the way they are split. In some occasions depending on where the individual residence, it may take a lot to get here and therefore having that commitment to come here three different times during the day is something they have to take into consideration,” said SISD Police Chief Jose Castorena.

However, even with crossing guards and campus police, some parents still don’t feel comfortable letting their children walk alone to school.

“I feel like it’s safe near the school, but once you get away from the school there’s not enough crossing guards, too much traffic and just too many people are trying to get in and out of this area in a hurry,” said an SISD parent.

The SISD Police Chief advises you to remember students may not always use cross walks and crossing guards are not present all day. Also, some children walk long distances home therefore it’s important that drivers stay alert even during the holidays.