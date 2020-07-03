Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

EPISD launches website for parents to choose if they sent their students to campus

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy EPISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is allowing parents to select if they will send their children to campus or keep them home for the Fall Semester.

The survey has been emailed to parents but is also available online at the district’s reopening website.

Parents can choose from the following options:

  • A staggered schedule that combines virtual and on-campus instruction. Students will go to the campus twice a week and continue learning virtually from home for the rest of the week.
  • Virtual learning that provides full at-home instruction using the EPISD@Home portal.
  • In-person learning five days a week on either a half- or full-day basis for students in select special programs such as English-language learners, students in grades pre-k through second and specific students with disabilities.

A option must be chosen by parents prior to Aug. 3, when school resumes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

firework ban in el paso county

Thumbnail for the video titled "firework ban in el paso county"

Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots"

Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez"

Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels"

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"

Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz