EPISD launches website for parents to choose if they sent their students to campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is allowing parents to select if they will send their children to campus or keep them home for the Fall Semester.

The survey has been emailed to parents but is also available online at the district’s reopening website.

Parents can choose from the following options:

A staggered schedule that combines virtual and on-campus instruction. Students will go to the campus twice a week and continue learning virtually from home for the rest of the week.

Virtual learning that provides full at-home instruction using the EPISD@Home portal.

In-person learning five days a week on either a half- or full-day basis for students in select special programs such as English-language learners, students in grades pre-k through second and specific students with disabilities.

A option must be chosen by parents prior to Aug. 3, when school resumes.