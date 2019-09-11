EPISD: Gene Roddenberry Planetarium not closing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District officials are trying to get the word out — the Gene Roddenberry Planetarium is not closing.

Rumors began to circulate after an incorrect report on a local radio station stated that the planetarium, which is run by the school district, would be closing its doors permanently following the 2019 El Paso Space Festival organized by the Insights science program.

According to EPISD, the Roddenberry continues to welcome students from throughout the Borderland, and the El Paso Independent School District will soon make an exciting announcement about the future of the city’s only planetarium.

“The Gene Roddenberry Planetarium is a beloved asset of not just EPISD, but the entire city,” said Melissa Martinez, the District’s Chief Communications Officer. “Every day, school buses arrive filled with students who will make lifelong memories of the wonderful things they learned in the Planetarium. EPISD is committed to continuing this worthwhile educational experience for the children of El Paso.”

The Planetarium opened in 1969 thanks to funding from EPISD, the Junior League of El Paso and the National Science Foundation to foster a better understanding of space exploration and enhance science education in El Paso. In 2001, the Planetarium was named after Gene Roddenberry, the El Paso-born creator of the Star Trek franchise.

The Roddenberry continues to welcome field trips from schools throughout the region. During the summer, the Planetarium opens its doors to the public for shows in English and Spanish.

Insights will be hosting the 2019 El Paso Space Festival, a week-long celebration of space exploration beginning September 28, which includes a free Planetarium show on October 2.