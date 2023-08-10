EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPISD students are getting firsthand experience in their dual language class at Tippin Elementary.

“For me it’s the good values, like an open mind showing them the map and where we are all from. It’s important. And if we learn to understand how they do things or feel things in their home country, we can get better for others as well,” said Dual Language teacher Laura Aparicio.

Aparicio says the reason she decided to teach Spanish in an overpopulated Hispanic city, is to teach the Borderland how to speak Spanish in Spain.

“The international program that we have in Spain, we are connected to other countries, and one of them is the United States. I got to choose the state. I was given El Paso, and it was a great surprise,” said Aparicio.

Students move between Aparicio and English teacher Valerie Lucero to understand new words in Spanish and English.

“So, every week we switch, so this week these students will start with me in Math, and Science and it will be all in English. Next week, they will switch to her class, and they will do everything in Spanish,” said Lucero.

The new dual language teacher was born and raised in Las Rozas of Marid in Madrid.

While she has been in the Sun City for about a month, she says she is getting used to the fast-paced culture in the U.S.

Aparicio gained her experience as a teacher’s assistant in Seattle, Washington and has taught for four years. Telling KTSM her plans are to stay as long as she can since her Visa expires in five years from now.