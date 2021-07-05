EPISD consolidates distribution sites for free Summer Meal Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, the El Paso Independent School District will consolidate distribution sites for its free Summer Meal Program.



The consolidation is based on usage and participation, as well as demand because of the end of some summer-school programs, officials with EPISD’s Food & Nutrition Services Department.



Breakfast and lunch are free and available to any children ages 1 to 18-years-old. The meals are also available for children outside of EPISD. Officials with the district said it applies for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.



Curbside meal distribution will be provided through July 23.



All curbside meals (breakfast and lunch) will be distributed Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday’s distribution includes meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The meals will be distributed at the following schools:

• Coldwell Elementary

• Crosby Elementary

• Green Elementary

• Guerrero Elementary

• Hillside Elementary

• Herrera Elementary

• Milam Elementary

• Sunrise Mountain

Elementary

• Tom Lea Elementary

• Armendariz Middle

• Brown Middle

• Canyon Hills Middle

• Charles Middle

• Henderson Middle

• Richardson Middle

• Austin High

• Bowie High

• Burges High

• Chapin High

• El Paso High

• Franklin High



EPISD consolidated the following sites: Crockett, Cielo Vista, Hart, Putnam, Stanton, Torres and

White elementary schools; and Bassett, Guillen, Magoffin, Morehead and Wiggs middle schools.

Officials said parents at those sites were informed of the site closures in advance and were advised by EPISD staff on which distribution site is closest to their home.



You can find the weekly curbside menu on the EPISD Food & Nutrition Services website and social

media channels, as well as in a weekly text messages and emails sent to parents.



Children do not need to be present to receive the meals. However, parents or guardians must present one of the following documents for verification:

– Official document from any school to demonstrate enrollment

– Report card

– Birth certificate

– Student ID card



Parents who pick up meals for their children will be given a verification card at the curbside and they

will be required to pick up all meals at that campus from then on.



Officials said the free meal program is extended to all EPISD summer school students who attend in-person

instruction. Students on campus will receive free breakfast and free lunch either in the classroom or as

a grab-and-go option.



