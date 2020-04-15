EPISD Cares fund matching up to $1 million for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) has launched a fundraising campaign to assist the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in their efforts to feed families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is called EPISD Cares and is a fund from the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, a release said.

“EPISD is distributing 32,000 meals per week at 50 sites throughout the District in order to meet the dietary needs of children during school closures, but our teachers and staff expressed a desire to do even more,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera in a release. “EPISD Cares was born from that commitment to service, which has been the cornerstone of this District for more than a century.”

Donations can be made by visiting https://www.episd.org/.

According to a release, all monetary donations made through the EPISD Cares Fund will go toward providing meals to El Paso families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations made to EPISD Cares will be matched for a dollar up to $1 million by the fund created through the partnership of the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, the Woody & Gayle Hunt Family Foundation and the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, a release said.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has distributed close to 80,000 boxes of food to nearly 23,000 families in El Paso since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the Border.

