EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso ISD cancelled intersession activities for students that were scheduled on Monday, Oct. 2, after a large fire broke out on Sunday, Oct. 1, in South El Paso.

EPISD says all intercession activities scheduled at Bowie High School, Guillen Middle School, and Aoy, Douglas, and Hart elementary schools have been canceled.

The district says it’s prioritizing the safety and well-being of students regarding the incident and further analysis of the situation will take place on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3.

“We understand that this may come as an inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for any disruption this may cause to your plans. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we believe it is essential to exercise caution and ensure a secure environment for everyone involved.”

-El Paso Independent School District

For more information on EPISD’s intersession activities, click here: Teaching & Learning / Fall Accelerated Instruction Week (episd.org).