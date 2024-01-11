EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District and Fabens Independent School District canceled all outdoor/athletic activities for Thursday, Jan. 11 due to the weather, according to an email sent by the district.

EPISD says the canceled activities includes high school soccer tournaments, which will be postponed until Friday, Jan. 12. Transportation operations will proceed as normal.

Fabens ISD says all after school activities are canceled across the district for Thursday.

No further information has been released.