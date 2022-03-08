EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees did not approve to surplus three EPISD vacant schools, which is needed to move forward with selling them.

The three campuses include Bonham Elementary which is over 13 acres, Fannin Elementary which is 8 acres of property and Mitzi Bond Elementary which is over 10 acres.

The three campuses are vacant because the schools were consolidated as a part of the 2016 voter approved bond.

Board Trustee Josh Acevedo said he voted against moving forward with listing the properties as surplus items because he said there is not a plan in place for community engagement.

“There’s no written plan going out, that’s why the school closures were so sloppy because people were not told how they could participate,” said Acevedo.

Acevedo explained why he thinks community engagement is important.

“Maybe they want to have a community center or maybe they’re missing a library in that neighborhood, so at least knowing that and not just selling it to the highest bidder,” said Acevedo.

EPISD Chief Quality Officer Alan Wiernicki saying there will be a community meeting and a virtual one as well.

“The board made it clear that you’d like us to follow the same procedure for all closed schools, that we hold at least one community meeting,” said Wiernicki.

Vice President of the board Daniel Call did vote in favor of the surplus but it did not pass.

“I think it is an important economic move for our community to offload these surplus properties and get them going, get them redeveloped Whether it’s folks want to put houses there or some type of commercial properties that helps out our economy,” said Call.

Four board members were present at Tuesday’s meeting, the vote on the item was 2-2.

