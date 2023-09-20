EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to approve the sale of Morehead Middle School to the City of El Paso to use as a migrant and animal shelter.

El Paso City Leaders are proposing to use the vacant school as an emergency operations center for migrants when other shelters reach their capacity.

The City also plans to use the school to temporarily house homeless people and to use it as an animal shelter.

El Paso City Council expects to vote on the purchase next week. The City plans to purchase the middle school by using federal Covid-19 relief funds which El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser says are set to expire at the end of the year.