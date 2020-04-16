EPFH updates drive-thru pantry hours

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank, in partnership with the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, has updated its drive-thru hours of operation for its Central El Paso location.

According to a release, the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief will now include Thursday’s in their distribution schedule.

Kelly’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • East: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank
    • 9541 Plaza Circle Mon-Fri. | 9 AM – 3 PM
  • West: Sunland Park Mall
    • 750 Sunland Park Dr. – Mon & Fri. from 10 AM – 2 PM
    • Abundant Living Faith Center West – 7100 N. Desert Blvd. – Tues., Wed, Thurs. | 10 AM – 2 PM
  • Central: Kelly Center for Hunger Relief
    • 915 N. Florence – Tues.-Fri. | 10 AM – 2 PM | Sat. | 9 AM – 12 PM
  • Northeast: Katie’s Pantry
    • 4801 Sun Valley – Mon-Fri. | 10 AM – 2 PM

So far, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has given out more than 90,000 emergency food boxes to over 28,000 families and individuals at 5 major distribution sites and several mobile sites per week, a release said.

