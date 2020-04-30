EPFH relocates West El Paso drive-thru pantry

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has relocated one of their West El Paso pantry distribution sites.

According to a release, the Sunland Park Mall drive-thru pantry has relocated to Bill Chioldress Elementary School (7700 Cap Carter Road) in Vinton TX.

The relocation has come due to the City of El Paso lifting the “stay home, work safe” order.

People living in West El Paso who are seeking food assistance, may go to Bill Childress Elementary Monday’s and Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Friday May 1.

Volunteers and food bank personnel will also move to the Childress location.

The current mega pantry drive-thru distribution locations are:

  • East: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank – 9541 Plaza Circle – Mon-Fri. | 9AM-3PM
  • West – Vinton, TX: Bill Childress Elementary School – 7700 Cap Carter Road – Mon & Fri. from 10AM-2PM
  • West: Abundant Living Faith Center West – 7100 N. Desert Blvd. – Tues., Wed, Thurs. | 10AM-2PM
  • Central: Kelly Center for Hunger Relief – 915 N. Florence – Tues.-Fri. | 10AM-2PM | Sat. | 9AM-12PM
  • Northeast: Katie’s Pantry – 4801 Sun Valley – Mon-Fri. | 10AM-2PM

