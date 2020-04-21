EPFH receives $20,000 donation from Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers donated $100,000 to area food banks.

The donation includes $20,000 donated to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

“During this challenging time, the food bank serves a vital role in helping our community,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. “To make this possible, we are grateful for the generosity of corporate partners like Glasheen, Valles and Inderman. This donation is such a wonderful gift that will allow us to provide an additional 140,000 meals. This will make a tremendous difference.”

According to a release, a $10,000 donation was also made to the Roadrunner Food Bank in Las Cures, New Mexico.

“We know that the world has changed a lot in the last couple of months,” said Noe Valles, senior partner at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “We wanted to help out the food banks because they’re providing such a critical service right now.”

Other donations included $20,000 to the West Texas Food Bank in Odessa, Texas; $20,000 to South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, Texas; $10,000 to Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and $20,000 to benefit the Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico.

“We have been very fortunate and successful in representing injured people in and around El Paso, and we just wanted to give back,” said Valles.