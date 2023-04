EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian and motorcyclist were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Saturday evening crash in the Lower Valley, said a El Paso Fire Department spokesman.

The crash happened at 7:46 p.m. at North Carolina and Yarbrough,

Initial reports are that a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair before hitting a motorcyclist. The vehicle then struck a responding fire department pumper unit.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.