EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting their firefighter class 101 graduation ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. located at the Starlight Events Center – 6650 Continental Dr.

The community is invited to join the celebration livestream on El Paso Fire Department’s Facebook account where men and women will be become El Paso Fire Department Firefighters.

The ceremony will have the trainee’s badges pinned for the first time by their loved ones and they will also be taking their oath, symbolizing the transformation into a firefighter.

EPFD is also proud to announce that among the 45 individuals graduating, three of them are female. The department reinforces its commitment on recruiting a diverse membership that breaks common stereotypes about the fire service.

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and updates, visit elpasofire.org