EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition two fire Wednesday at the 5200 block of Fairbanks.

Credit- Miguel Paredes

EPPD reported the fire via Twitter Wednesday. The fire was then downgraded to condition one and was contained. No injuries have been reported.

EPFD crews responding to a condition 2 apartment fire at the 5200 block of Fairbanks.



January 25, 2023

No further information has been released.