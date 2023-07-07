IUPDATE: The fire at Copia and Clifton has been knocked down, El Paso Fire said. No injuries have been reported. Four commercial structures have been affected. Investigators are at the scene. Thirty firefighters and 10 units responded.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The El Paso Fire Department is responding to a commercial structure fire Friday evening, July 7 in Central El Paso.

Photos by Jesus Baltazar – KTSM

The incident was reported at N. Copia and Clifton, according to EPFD.

EPFD says four commercial units are affected at this time and the fire is still active.

No injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story, KTSM is working to gather more information about it.