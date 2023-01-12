EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews managed to knock down a fire at a commercial building on the 500 block of West Missouri Ave. in downtown early Thursday morning.

The one-story building is located close to Southwest University Park.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and fire crews remain at the scene to check for hot spots.

KTSM is currently at the scene as well and will provide more information as details emerge.

