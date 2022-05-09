EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department officials say a body has been found in the Franklin Mountains.

EPFD officials tell KTSM that there is no confirmation if this is the same person crews were searching for on Sunday.

Crews are now planning to recover the body and bring it down for official identification. The body will be handed over to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for investigation.

EPPD officials have sent their Crimes Against Persons unit to assist and investigate the incident.

Look for live updates here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.