EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire on the 3800 block of Lincoln Ave. Friday morning that damaged six units and sent one person to the hospital.

Officials told KTSM that as many as 12 fire units were dispatched to the scene and about 20 firefighters responded to the call.

The El Paso Fire Dept. released a statement on Twitter saying that in addition to one person being taken to the hospital, another person had to be checked at the scene.

Firefighters were able to rescue at least one resident and a dog from the burning building as well, according to their post on Twitter.

Fire crews have since extinguished the blaze, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

KTSM will continue to follow this story on-air and online throughout the day.