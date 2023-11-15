EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of George Dieter Drive will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 through 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17 to allow El Paso Electric (EPE) to extend distribution lines from its substation to alleviate increasing load in the East El Paso area.

Photo courtesy of El Paso Electric

Commuters are asked to follow all detour signs in the area, according to EPE. The company is also asking drivers to respect construction barricades and be mindful of reduced speed limits.

Road closure details:

9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 through 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

The southbound lanes of George Dieter Dr. will be closed from Rojas Dr. to I-10.

The northbound lanes of George Dieter Dr. will be closed from Gateway Boulevard West to Esther Lama Drive.

EPE says closure and traffic detours will be assisted by the El Paso Police Department, Apache Barricade and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).