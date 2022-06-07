EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Designed to help students become the next future leaders in the Region, El Paso Electric is sponsoring its 11th consecutive year of the Summer College Internship Program.

According to EPE, interns will be working across different departments including accounting, human resources, corporate communications, power generation, distribution, system operations and others. The focus is to provide students with professional development, volunteer, and work opportunities.

“The Summer Internship Program continues to evolve and this year we want our interns to be more involved within EPE departments that will ultimately enhance the students’ skillsets, acquiring more experience, and connecting professionally,” says EPE Senior Human Resources Generalist Aimee Saldivar. “The program also focuses on the importance of giving back to the community and the role EPE has in serving the community where we work and live.”

“The summer internship program helps EPE propel our Region’s growth by contributing to the development of the next generation of leaders in the workplace,” shares President and Chief Executive Officer, Kelly A. Tomblin.

“We benefit from offering paid internships because it attracts the best and brightest to our industry and allows our students to learn and focus in a concentrated way that benefits our customers. We are proud that many EPE interns go on to become impactful EPE leaders.”

“I am most excited to learn about the accounting of a utility company because in my previous internships I did general business expenses, so it is really interesting to learn about the day-to-day utility’s operations of El Paso Electric,” says EPE Summer Finance Intern Nicholas Cisneros.

For more information on EPE’s internship opportunities and other positions available, visit epelectric.com/careers.

