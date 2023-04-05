EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric has partnered with NextEra Energy Resources to open a new solar facility in Chapparal, New Mexico. The pair hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their new facility, Buena Vista Energy Center on Wednesday, April 5.

The ceremony was from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buena Vista Energy Center, Chaparral, New Mexico.

The Buena Vista Energy Center is the largest solar facility for the El Paso Electric region and the largest in New Mexico, according to the EP Electric newsletter.

The mission for the facility is to provide ‘clean energy’.

The facility has a “generating capacity of 120 megawatts of renewable energy and 50 megawatts of battery storage and will power approximately 60,000 homes,” the newsletter added.