EPCSO seizes guns, cocaine, LSD, marijuana and more in drug bust

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics found him in possession of narcotics in his vehicle and in his home.

According to EPCSO, deputies stopped Erik Vargas and his vehicle was searched by a K-9. Deputies discovered that Vargas was in possession of narcotics and he was taken into custody.

Vargas’ home was also searched and the Narcotics Unit seized the following:

  • 40 grams of cocaine
  • 324 narcotic pills
  • 200 LSD tabs
  • 11 ounces of marijuana
  • 16 THC products
  • 2 handguns

Vargas was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $144,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Health Benefits of Vegan Cheese

El Paso Aqua Strength Workout

COVID-19 data -- 6.11.21

9 on 9: Fixing El Paso's recycling problems

Serious crash in West El Paso

Border Patrol anticipating more migrant rescues in the coming months

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link