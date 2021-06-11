EPCSO seizes guns, cocaine, LSD, marijuana and more in drug bust

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics found him in possession of narcotics in his vehicle and in his home.

According to EPCSO, deputies stopped Erik Vargas and his vehicle was searched by a K-9. Deputies discovered that Vargas was in possession of narcotics and he was taken into custody.

Vargas’ home was also searched and the Narcotics Unit seized the following:

40 grams of cocaine

324 narcotic pills

200 LSD tabs

11 ounces of marijuana

16 THC products

2 handguns

Vargas was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $144,000 bond.

