EPCSO searches for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE:

Police arrested Sapien and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Thursday.

EARLIER:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a wanted sex offender after deputies discovered that he no longer lives at his registered address.

According to news release, Bobby Sapien is delinquent for his annual verification and failed to notify EPCSO about his change off address.

Sapien was convicted of three counts of indecency with a child/exposure. The victims were girls ages 8, 9, and 10, and a 10-year-old boy.

Officials say he may be homeless in the Montana Vista area.

Anyone with information on Sapien's whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-538-2008.