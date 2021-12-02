EPCSO requesting community help locating registered sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ralph Angel Gonzalez, a registered sex offender.

Gonzalez had reported a change of address in El Paso but failed to register with the El Paso Police Department and has been labeled as “absconded.”

EPCSO says he was convicted of Annoying or Molesting Children out of the State of California, the victim being a 9-year-old female.

If you have any information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

