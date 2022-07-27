EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) received information that led to a wanted subject’s arrest. Twenty-year old Derek Cervantes was arrested on Monday, July, 25 on an outstanding warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

Sheriffs received information that a wanted subject was staying at a residence at the 4200 block of Osceola St. Deputies contacted the homeowner and located wanted subject, 20-year-old Derek Cervantes, inside the home.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office



The subject was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

