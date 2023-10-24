EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man wanted on multiple sex crime charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that they received an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Fidel Ivan Munoz. Munoz was wanted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and seven counts of indecency with a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies made contact with Munoz along the 1400 block of Gateway West and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $270,000 bond.