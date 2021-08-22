EPCSO investigating three-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash speared by a wrong-way driver in Far East El Paso.

EPCSO said the crash happened Saturday, August 21, at 9:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of Montana.

According to investigators, one vehicle was traveling westbound on eastbound lanes, and collided with two vehicles driving eastbound.

Deputies said the drivers were unable to get out of their vehicles as they sustained extensive injuries.

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals. One with minor injuries, and the other two with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

