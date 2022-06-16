EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey announced that Lieutenant Correy Harrison of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Lieutenant Caleb Lacey with the Odessa Police Department, have graduated from the FBI National Academy Class #282.

The graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the 17-county region the FBI El Paso Field Office serves.



Congratulations to Lieutenant Harrison and Lieutenant Lacey on their graduation from the FBI

National Academy. Thank you both for your

leadership, for your partnership with us at the FBI, and really, for all you do for the citizens of El

Paso County and Odessa. Jeffrey R. Downey, Special Agent in Charge, FBI El Paso



The FBI National Academy welcomes approximately 265 law enforcement professionals to the FBI training facility in Quantico, Virginia, for each class. Students represent local, county, tribal, state, military, and federal law enforcement agencies from the United States and more than 150 partner nations.

Courses during the rigorous, 10-week program include intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

Students and their respective law enforcement agencies receive tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging, and travel to and from the training facility at no cost.

Since its founding in 1935, more than 53,000 law enforcement professionals graduated from the FBI National Academy. The program originally launched as the “FBI Police Training School” in response to the 1930 Wickersham Commission report recommending standardization and professionalization of law enforcement in the United States through centralized training.

At the time, courses included scientific aids in crime detection, preparation of reports, and criminal investigation techniques as well as administration and organization.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.